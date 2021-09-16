See All Dermatopathologists in Daly City, CA
Dr. Gary Oliver, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gary Oliver, MD

Dermatopathology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gary Oliver, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Oliver works at San Francisco Dermatopathology Institute Dermatology Services in Daly City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    San Francisco Dermatopathology Institute
    1618 Sullivan Ave Ste 105, Daly City, CA 94015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 413-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cellulitis
Impetigo
Ringworm
Cellulitis
Impetigo
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Oliver?

    Sep 16, 2021
    Dr. Oliver and his staff are consistently helpful and efficient. In addition, they are always friendly and never make you feel rushed. You are always greeted with a smile, and that attitude continues throughout the appointment. Treatments are effective and compassionately administered. In every case, Dr. Oliver himself phoned me with biopsy results and explained everything. I would recommend him and his office without reservation.
    Sharon Rathbun — Sep 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Oliver, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Oliver, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Oliver to family and friends

    Dr. Oliver's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Oliver

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Oliver, MD.

    About Dr. Gary Oliver, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073599411
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology New York University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • National Cancer Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic Pathology and Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oliver accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oliver works at San Francisco Dermatopathology Institute Dermatology Services in Daly City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Oliver’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gary Oliver, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.