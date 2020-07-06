Overview

Dr. Gary O Hagan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. O Hagan works at Carilion Clinic Family Medicine - Oakgrove in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.