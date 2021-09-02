Overview

Dr. Gary Novatt, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California.



Dr. Novatt works at Santa Barbara Skincare - Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.