Dr. Gary Novatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Dermatologists
- CA
- Santa Barbara
- Dr. Gary Novatt, MD
Dr. Gary Novatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Novatt, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California.
Dr. Novatt works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Barbara Skin Care2320 Bath St Ste 205, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 270-2087
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Granuloma of Skin
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Shaving of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Skin Discoloration
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Telogen Effluvium
- View other providers who treat Varicose Eczema
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Acne Keloid
- View other providers who treat Adult Acne
- View other providers who treat Age Spots
- View other providers who treat Aging Face
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Anal Warts
- View other providers who treat Atypical Mole
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Infections
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Birthmark
- View other providers who treat Black Hairy Tongue
- View other providers who treat Blistering Diseases
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bowenoid Papulosis
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Chemical Burn
- View other providers who treat Chickenpox
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Connective Tissue Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cradle Cap
- View other providers who treat Cyst
- View other providers who treat Dandruff
- View other providers who treat Dermabrasion
- View other providers who treat Dermal Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Dermoid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Penile Lesion
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Vaginal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
- View other providers who treat Electrocoagulation
- View other providers who treat Erythema Multiforme
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat External Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Eczema
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Freckle
- View other providers who treat Fungal Infections
- View other providers who treat Genetic Disease of the Skin
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Gorlin Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Granuloma Annulare
- View other providers who treat Hair Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hand Eczema
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Human Parvovirus B19 Infection
- View other providers who treat Insect Bites and Stings
- View other providers who treat Intense Pulse Light
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Keloid Scar
- View other providers who treat Laser Nail Treatment
- View other providers who treat Lash Enhancer
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Lesion
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Localized Fat Deposits
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Measles
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Mole
- View other providers who treat Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nail Care
- View other providers who treat Nail Diseases
- View other providers who treat Nail Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation
- View other providers who treat Oral Lichenoid Lesions
- View other providers who treat Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Parapsoriasis
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pemphigus
- View other providers who treat Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
- View other providers who treat Photosensitivity
- View other providers who treat Pigmentation Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pityriasis Rosea
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Port Wine Stain
- View other providers who treat Pubic Lice (Crabs)
- View other providers who treat Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rhinophyma
- View other providers who treat Ringworm of the Beard
- View other providers who treat Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Scars
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Skin Aging
- View other providers who treat Skin Allergy
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment
- View other providers who treat Skin Dimpling
- View other providers who treat Skin Diseases
- View other providers who treat Skin Disorders
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Skin Laxity
- View other providers who treat Skin Procedures
- View other providers who treat Skin Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Staph Infection
- View other providers who treat Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Stretch Marks
- View other providers who treat Sunburn
- View other providers who treat Sweaty Palms
- View other providers who treat Swimmer's Ear
- View other providers who treat Thinning of Skin
- View other providers who treat Titan Skin Tightening
- View other providers who treat Toxic Shock Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Vascular Birthmarks
- View other providers who treat Venous Sclerotherapy
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Novatt?
Dr. Novatt is an exceptionally competent professional able to put the patient at ease. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Gary Novatt, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619961257
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr Of Fl, Inc, Dermatology L A Co-Usc Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Lac Usc Med Center
- Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
- Dermatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novatt works at
Dr. Novatt has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Novatt speaks Spanish.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Novatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.