Dr. Gary Novatt, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (102)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Gary Novatt, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California.

Dr. Novatt works at Santa Barbara Skincare - Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Warts and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Santa Barbara Skin Care
    2320 Bath St Ste 205, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 270-2087

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Warts
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Cradle Cap Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Electrocoagulation Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genetic Disease of the Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Human Parvovirus B19 Infection Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Dimpling Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 02, 2021
    Dr. Novatt is an exceptionally competent professional able to put the patient at ease. Highly recommended.
    About Dr. Gary Novatt, MD

    Dermatology
    38 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1619961257
    Education & Certifications

    Mt Sinai Med Ctr Of Fl, Inc, Dermatology L A Co-Usc Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    Lac Usc Med Center
    Keck School of Medicine of The University of Southern California
    Dermatology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.