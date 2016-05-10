Dr. Niess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Niess, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Niess, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Niess works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Heart and Vascular Institute10030 Gilead Rd Ste 201, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 887-4530
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niess?
Dr Needs answers all my concerns and expounds on the subject, no matter how long it takes. You leave your appointment knowing the how's and whys of your health questions.
About Dr. Gary Niess, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1720088826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niess accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Niess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niess works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Niess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.