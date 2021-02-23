Dr. Newsom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Newsom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Newsom, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Locations
University Internal Medicine PC701 University Blvd E Ste 204, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 553-9127
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I just want to say that I'm shocked by some of these reviews. I firmly believe that some patients tend to blame the doctor for things that are out of the doctor's control. You have to do your part as a patient in order to have success and improvement in your health. Dr. Gary Newsom is one of the finest doctors I've ever had to care for me, and I have had many. He takes time to listen to his patients and genuinely cares about their health and quality of life. Before I started seeing Dr. Newsom I really didn't have much hope for my future, to be honest, but after I'd been seeing him for a while I started making plans again.
About Dr. Gary Newsom, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1992723019
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newsom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newsom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
