Dr. Gary Nelson, DMD
Overview
Dr. Gary Nelson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Johns Creek, GA.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
Haynes Bridge Dental Care9925 Haynes Bridge Rd Ste 700, Johns Creek, GA 30022 Directions (404) 689-6613
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gary Nelson runs a great practice. His staff is very competent, thorough, and friendly. His demeanor is always positive, and he works hard to get to know you. Great Dentist!
About Dr. Gary Nelson, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1265720593
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
