Overview

Dr. Gary Nelson, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Nelson works at WNY Medical in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY and Batavia, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.