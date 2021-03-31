Dr. Gary Neale, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Neale, MB CHB
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Neale, MB CHB is a General Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Sch Med-U Leicester and is affiliated with Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Neale works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists P.C.200 S River St, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 821-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice man really help me when I need it . Thanks again
About Dr. Gary Neale, MB CHB
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104974328
Education & Certifications
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Summit Campus Hawthorne
- Graduate Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Sch Med-U Leicester
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neale works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Neale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neale.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Neale can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.