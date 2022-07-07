Dr. Gary Nanez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Nanez, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Nanez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Southwest Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PA5959 Gateway Blvd W Ste 160, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 532-2222
El Paso Ear Nose & Throat Assoc201 Bartlett Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions
- 3 1393 George Dieter Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 779-5866
Hospital Affiliations
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very hesitant about going to see Dr Nanez because of all the bad reviews but my ear was killing me and I needed to see a dr quickly. I got in the next day. The office staff was very kind. The dr was in the room within seconds and my procedure was over in 5 minutes. I highly recommend dr Nanez and his staff. I got my hearing back. Thank you
About Dr. Gary Nanez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1669479127
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nanez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanez has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.