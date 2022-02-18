See All Nephrologists in Warner Robins, GA
Dr. Gary Myrthil, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Gary Myrthil, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med State U and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.

Dr. Myrthil works at Champaign Dental Group in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gamma Adult Care PC
    107 Osigian Blvd Ste 100, Warner Robins, GA 31088 (478) 953-6556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent Peach
  • Houston Medical Center
  • Perry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2022
    first visit to Dr. Myrthil was almost in renal shutdown with blood clots due to kidney function. hospital immediately.clots addressed,kidney issues addressed, one week later amazing results. very thorough,kind , and caring . certainly 5 star!
    curtis ,cochran,ga — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Myrthil, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073547766
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Woodhull Med MH Ctr
    • Sch Med State U
