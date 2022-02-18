Dr. Gary Myrthil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myrthil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Myrthil, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Myrthil, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med State U and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.
Dr. Myrthil works at
Locations
Gamma Adult Care PC107 Osigian Blvd Ste 100, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 953-6556
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
first visit to Dr. Myrthil was almost in renal shutdown with blood clots due to kidney function. hospital immediately.clots addressed,kidney issues addressed, one week later amazing results. very thorough,kind , and caring . certainly 5 star!
About Dr. Gary Myrthil, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Woodhull Med MH Ctr
- Sch Med State U
