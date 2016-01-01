Dr. Gary Mosio, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Mosio, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gary Mosio, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Grosse Pointe, MI.
Locations
Shumaker, Peter E, DDS, MS17220 Mack Ave Ste 2, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (586) 209-2314
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Mosio, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1306048921
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosio accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.