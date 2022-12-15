Dr. Gary Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Morris, MD
Dr. Gary Morris, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center7455 W Washington Ave Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 258-3773MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Henderson Office1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 330, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 878-0393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Broke hip the day before Thanksgiving. Dr. Morris performed a partial hip replacement two days later. I was walking with assistance the day after surgery and am well on the road to a full recovery two weeks later. Can't imagine a better result.
About Dr. Gary Morris, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881693141
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Grace Hospital
- Grace Hosp Detroit Med Ctr
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- San Diego State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
