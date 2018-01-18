Dr. Gary Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Moore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Avera St. Luke's Hospital, Columbus Community Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Central Plains Ent. & Audiology8005 Farnam Dr Ste 204, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 502-6970
Avera Medical Group Ear Nose and Throat Aberdeen820 1st Ave SE Ste 100, Aberdeen, SD 57401 Directions (605) 622-5506
Avera St Lukes305 S State St, Aberdeen, SD 57401 Directions (605) 622-5000
Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic4508 38th St Ste 152, Columbus, NE 68601 Directions (402) 562-4720
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera St. Luke's Hospital
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore was able to help me with my condition when all others turned me down. He explained my options very clearly. He is very experienced & knowledgeable. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Gary Moore, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
