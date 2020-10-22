Dr. Gary Monash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Monash, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Monash, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Monash works at
Locations
Arizona Gastroenterology Ltd.7566 N La Cholla Blvd Ste A, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 742-4139
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind man. I had sudden onset symptoms that were very scary. He got an appointment for my colonoscopy and endoscopy immediately and made sure my case was resolved. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Gary Monash, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891771846
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monash works at
Dr. Monash has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Monash speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Monash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.