Overview

Dr. Gary Misamore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Misamore works at Indiana Poly Clinic in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.