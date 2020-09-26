Dr. Gary Misamore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misamore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Misamore, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Misamore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Misamore works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana Polyclinic PC201 Pennsylvania Pkwy Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46280 Directions (317) 817-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Misamore?
Fantastic surgeon. Very pleasant. Answers questions. Excellent support staff (Lisa RN). Highly recommend.
About Dr. Gary Misamore, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1659324416
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misamore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misamore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misamore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misamore works at
Dr. Misamore has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misamore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Misamore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misamore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misamore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misamore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.