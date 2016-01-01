Dr. Gary Millward, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Millward, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gary Millward, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Lukes Orthopedics3399 E Louise Dr Ste 200, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 489-4399
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Millward, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millward has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Millward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.