Dr. Gary Miller, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gary Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Rx Solutions Nwo Inc.4895 Monroe St Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 474-7700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Trilby Foot Center - Toledo3106 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 Directions (419) 474-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miller went above and beyond to take care of my husband when he fractured his foot New Years Day. While he was on vacation he accessed my husband's ER records, scheduled pre-op testing, covid testing, and surgery. He personally called to speak with both of us regarding the surgery treatment necessary. He personally called the night before surgery also! We highly recommend Dr Miller!
About Dr. Gary Miller, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1750367959
Dr. Miller works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
