Dr. Gary Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Miller, MD is a Headache Management Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Headache Management, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
JFK Hackensack Meridian Health65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I had a very positive experience with Dr. Miller and the Institute. History-taking and exam were thorough; my questions were answered and I was given helpful and specific info for moving forward.
About Dr. Gary Miller, MD
- Headache Management
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1558488197
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Neuromuscular Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.