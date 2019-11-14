See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Edison, NJ
Dr. Gary Miller, MD

Headache Management
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Miller, MD is a Headache Management Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Headache Management, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    JFK Hackensack Meridian Health
    65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 321-7000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Post-Concussion Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 14, 2019
    I had a very positive experience with Dr. Miller and the Institute. History-taking and exam were thorough; my questions were answered and I was given helpful and specific info for moving forward.
    — Nov 14, 2019
    About Dr. Gary Miller, MD

    • Headache Management
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558488197
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromuscular Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

