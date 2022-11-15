See All Family Doctors in Washington, DC
Dr. Gary Miller, MD

Family Medicine
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Miller works at MDVIP - Washington, DC in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - Washington, DC
    2021 K St NW Ste 512, Washington, DC 20006 (202) 516-6332

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 15, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Garry Miller for the past five years, first as my Sleep Doctor and of late as my Pulmonologist. Dr. Miller's bedside manners are impeccable and he explains in detail my health issues in a very clear manner. It is always lovely to discuss my concerns with Dr. Miller at every appointment. He is very knowledgeable, thorough and caring. His staff are kind and friendly. I am extremely blessed to be under Dr. Miller's care. I would not hesitate in recommending him to family and friends. Thank you for being the dedicated thoughtful doctor. Rebecca S. November 9, 2022
    Rebecca Sugui — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Miller, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1386606952
    Education & Certifications

    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    • Baltimore City Hosp-Johns Hopkins
    • Baltimore City Hosp-Johns Hopkins
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Sibley Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at MDVIP - Washington, DC in Washington, DC. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

