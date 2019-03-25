Overview

Dr. Gary Milkovich, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Milkovich works at Gary A Milkovich DO Inc in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Solon, OH and Streetsboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.