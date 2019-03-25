Dr. Gary Milkovich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Milkovich, DO
Overview
Dr. Gary Milkovich, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Milkovich works at
Locations
Gary A Milkovich DO Inc6044 Broadview Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134 Directions (216) 563-1003
Gary A Milkovich DO Inc34050 Solon Rd Ste 104, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 248-6050
Gary A Milkovich DO Inc9088 Superior Ave Ste 103, Streetsboro, OH 44241 Directions (330) 626-2963
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He Dr Gary , he is a Very dedicated and he cares about his patients.. I chose him for I was tired of getting pneumonia All the time. Found thru his care , testing what foods I should avoid, and have celiac . With his help have felt much better. he is the best allergist , I’ve ever gone too. Ty Gary, and staff,Pam, and Sue.
About Dr. Gary Milkovich, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1457392292
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
