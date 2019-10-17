Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Meyers, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Meyers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Meyers works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group1051 W Rand Rd Ste 110, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 618-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyers?
Dr. Meyers is great. Always listens patiently and I feel very comfortable with him. Takes his time to listen to you.
About Dr. Gary Meyers, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1275511883
Education & Certifications
- Luth Genl Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyers works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.