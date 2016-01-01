Dr. Gary McEwen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEwen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary McEwen, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary McEwen, MD is a dermatologist in Lees Summit, MO. Dr. McEwen completed a residency at Naval MC. He currently practices at Lee's Summit Dermatology Assoc. and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Lee's Summit Dermatology Assoc.276 Ne Tudor Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 525-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Gary McEwen, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Naval MC
- Jackson Naval Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Admitting Hospitals
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- University Health Lakewood Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McEwen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McEwen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McEwen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McEwen has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McEwen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McEwen speaks Dutch.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McEwen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McEwen.
