Dr. Gary McCracken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCracken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary McCracken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary McCracken, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine.
Dr. McCracken works at
Locations
-
1
North Scottsdale Dermatology Associates14275 N 87th St Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 905-8485
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCracken?
office is large and appointments are quick but he is very knowledge and to the point. I would recommend for anyone who needs a check up or for a specific issue
About Dr. Gary McCracken, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1093884843
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Of Illinois
- Creighton U MC
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCracken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCracken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCracken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCracken works at
Dr. McCracken has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCracken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. McCracken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCracken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCracken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCracken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.