Dr. Gary McBride, DDS
Overview
Dr. Gary McBride, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Depew, NY.
Dr. McBride works at
Locations
-
1
Transit6350 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Directions (716) 296-0629
-
2
Lincoln Dental Center2800 Sweet Home Rd Ste 2, Amherst, NY 14228 Directions (716) 324-5084
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 1st time with Dr. McBride. I needed cavity work. He was very kind and gentle. Explained everything clearly. Felt comfortable and confident with his care.
About Dr. Gary McBride, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBride has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBride accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McBride using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBride works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
