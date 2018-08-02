Overview

Dr. Gary Matthews, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Matthews works at LifeStance Health in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.