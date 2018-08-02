Dr. Gary Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Matthews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Matthews, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Georgia Behavioral Health Professionals250 Corporate Center Ct, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matthews is awesome. He make it a point to listen and ask questions to determine what to do and which medicine to prescribe. I feel comfortable with him treating me.
About Dr. Gary Matthews, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1689018772
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matthews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
