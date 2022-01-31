Overview

Dr. Gary Maszak, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.



Dr. Maszak works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.