Dr. Gary Maszak, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gary Maszak, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Maszak works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway
    1100 McCullough Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78212 (830) 206-7428

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rotational Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2022
    He is such an amazing Dr .Has put 2 stents in me. NO COMPLAINTS
    — Jan 31, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Maszak, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1962443812
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Maszak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maszak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maszak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maszak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maszak works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Maszak’s profile.

    Dr. Maszak has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maszak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maszak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maszak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maszak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maszak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

