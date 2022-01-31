Dr. Gary Maszak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maszak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Maszak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Maszak, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Maszak works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Metropolitan Gateway1100 McCullough Ave Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (830) 206-7428
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maszak?
He is such an amazing Dr .Has put 2 stents in me. NO COMPLAINTS
About Dr. Gary Maszak, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1962443812
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maszak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maszak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maszak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maszak works at
Dr. Maszak has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maszak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maszak speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maszak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maszak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maszak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maszak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.