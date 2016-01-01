Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Mason, DO
Dr. Gary Mason, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
St. John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-3370
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
About Dr. Gary Mason, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043345648
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Management
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
