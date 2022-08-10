Overview

Dr. Gary Mashigian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.



Dr. Mashigian works at Footcare Pa in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Plano, TX, Flower Mound, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.