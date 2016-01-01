Dr. Gary Mart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Mart, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Mart, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 333 N Michigan Ave Ste 1525, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 578-1741
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Mart, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1386713196
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mart.
