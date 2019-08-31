Dr. Gary Manuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Manuel, MD
Dr. Gary Manuel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
Women's Health Center501 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 487-1289
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Manuel is a thorough and competent physician. He always makes time to discuss and explain everything and answer questions. A doctor that listens with a wonderful bedside manner.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
Dr. Manuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manuel has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Manuel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manuel.
