Overview

Dr. Gary Manuel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital



Dr. Manuel works at Women's Health Center in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.