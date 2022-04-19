Dr. Gary Mantell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mantell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Mantell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gary Mantell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Gary M Mantell DPM5180 Park Ave Ste 220, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 682-4668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mantell?
Super-Fantastic!! Dr. Mantel is one of the Best in his field. I have been a patient for several years...every visit is a pleasure. Additionally, his staff measures up to his professionalism and kindness. Dinah is a Blessing to Dr. Mantel's practice.
About Dr. Gary Mantell, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750305892
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mantell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mantell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mantell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mantell has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mantell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mantell speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mantell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mantell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mantell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mantell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.