See All Neurosurgeons in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Gary Lustgarten, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gary Lustgarten, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
57 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gary Lustgarten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lustgarten works at South Florida Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (Jupiter) in Jupiter, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Sports Injury Institute
    658 W Indiantown Rd Ste 212, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 747-9334
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Herniated Disc
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lustgarten?

Apr 19, 2017
Tha best Dr: I meet in my life!!!
Manuel López in Portland Maine — Apr 19, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gary Lustgarten, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gary Lustgarten, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lustgarten to family and friends

Dr. Lustgarten's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lustgarten

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gary Lustgarten, MD.

About Dr. Gary Lustgarten, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 57 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740366368
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lustgarten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lustgarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lustgarten works at South Florida Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (Jupiter) in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lustgarten’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustgarten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustgarten.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lustgarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lustgarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Gary Lustgarten, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.