Dr. Gary Lourie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Lourie, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Lourie works at
The Hand Upper Extremity Center of Ga PC980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 1020, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-1242Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy # 350, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 255-0226
Surgery Center993 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste D200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
From start to finish Dr. Lourie and his staff were incredible professional. Exceeded expectations. Great communication throughout.
About Dr. Gary Lourie, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568410843
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- Duke University Med Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
