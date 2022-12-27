See All Hand Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Gary Lourie, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (89)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Lourie, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Lourie works at The Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery Center Of Georgia PC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Hand Upper Extremity Center of Ga PC
    980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 1020, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-1242
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Alpharetta
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy # 350, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-0226
  3. 3
    Surgery Center
    993 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste D200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 27, 2022
    From start to finish Dr. Lourie and his staff were incredible professional. Exceeded expectations. Great communication throughout.
    Pete Kight — Dec 27, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Lourie, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568410843
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Hand Center
    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

