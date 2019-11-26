Overview

Dr. Gary Livingston, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Livingston works at Ear Nose & Throat Care Center in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.