Dr. Gary Livingston, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Livingston, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Ear, Nose & Throat Care Center27790 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 649-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
I was very pleased with Dr. Livingston. He was gentle, explained everything, was patient with me and took care of my issue immediately. His gentle manner and voice helped to calm the extreme fear and anxiety I had caused by by the previous doctor that I seen. I am very grateful that I was referred to Dr. Livingston by my family physician.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1184775744
- University Of Illinois
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livingston has seen patients for Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Livingston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.
