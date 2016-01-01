Dr. Linnemann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Linnemann, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Linnemann, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Pacific Medical Clinic1534 E Warner Ave Ste A, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 557-5599
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Linnemann, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Linnemann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linnemann speaks Spanish.
