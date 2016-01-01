Dr. Gary Linkov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linkov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Linkov, MD
Dr. Gary Linkov, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University / Columbia College.
City Facial Plastics635 Madison Ave Ste 1402, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 439-5177
- Aetna
- Cigna
About Dr. Gary Linkov, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Washington University-St Louis
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY - OTOLARYNGOLOGY - HEAD & NECK SURGERY
- Columbia University / Columbia College
- Otolaryngology and Pediatric Otolaryngology
Dr. Linkov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linkov accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linkov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linkov speaks Russian.
