Dr. Gary Linker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Linker, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Linker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Linker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Springwoods Behavioral Health Services1955 W Truckers Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72704 Directions (479) 973-6000
-
2
Vista Health Outpatient Clinic4253 N Crossover Rd # 2, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 442-8577
Hospital Affiliations
- North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Linker?
About Dr. Gary Linker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902856867
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Of Mental Health
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linker works at
Dr. Linker has seen patients for Psychosis and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Linker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.