Dr. Gary Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Levinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Levinson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Levinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
High Lakes Healthcare929 SW Simpson Ave Ste 300, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 389-7741
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levinson?
I have been seeing Dr. Levinson for a number of years.
About Dr. Gary Levinson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1841228228
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinson works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.