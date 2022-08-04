Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gary Levine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Long Island Womens Health Care Group173 Mineola Blvd Ste 200, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 741-4321
Syosset175 Jericho Tpke Ste 303, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 364-8780
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Levines for over 20 years. He delivered two healthy babies for me that are now 12 and 16. I have always been treated with kindness and professionalism. I did not have an easy path for my children. Dr. Levine was so supportive of my husband and me. He is a class act. I would highly recommend anyone to come see him and have a great experience!
About Dr. Gary Levine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1902977796
Education & Certifications
- Roosevelt Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.