Overview

Dr. Gary Levine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Long Island Womens Healthcare in Mineola, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.