Dr. Gary Levine, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (22)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gary Levine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Levine works at Long Island Womens Healthcare in Mineola, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Long Island Womens Health Care Group
    173 Mineola Blvd Ste 200, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 741-4321
    Syosset
    175 Jericho Tpke Ste 303, Syosset, NY 11791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 364-8780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Preeclampsia
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Abnormal Female Sexual Function
Abscess
Acute (or Transient) Urinary Incontinence
Adhesions
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amenorrhea
Anemia of Pregnancy
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacterial Vaginosis
Bartholin's Cyst
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birth
Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy
Bleeding Disorders
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervix Disorders
Cesarean Complications
Chlamydia Infections
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Condyloma
Condyloma Destruction
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, Simple Virilizing Form in Females
Cyst
Cystitis
Dilatation
Dysmenorrhea
Dyspareunia
Dysplasia
Endometrial Cancer
Endometrial Disorders
Endometrial Hyperplasia
Endometrial Stromal Sarcoma
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Family Planning Services
Female Genital Disorders
Female Incontinence
Female Infertility
Female Pelvic Disorders
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence
Fetal Distress
Fetal Macrosomia
Fibroma
Fibromatosis
Fibromyomas
Genital Herpes
Genital Ulcer
Genital Warts
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecologic Disorders
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hormone Replacement Therapy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperplasia
Hypertension
Inability to Urinate
Incontinence
Infertility
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Irregular Periods
Labor Pain
Malignant Tumor
Menopause
Menstrual Cramps
Menstrual Migraine
Mild Bleeding
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Multiple Miscarriages
Natural Childbirth
Nausea
Normal Labor
Oligomenorrhea
Ovarian Diseases
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer
Ovarian Insufficiency, Familial
Ovarian Tumor
Overactive Bladder
Ovulatory Dysfunction
Pain Disorder
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Cancer
Pelvic Disorders
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Floor Disorders
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Pelvic Pain
Perinatal Disorders
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polyps
Post-Operative Care
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Premature Birth
Premature Labor
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
Premenstrual Syndrome
Prenatal Care and Counseling
Primary Amenorrhea
Primary Care for Adolescents
Primary Dysmenorrhea
Prolapse
Routine Gynecological Care
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexual Pain Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Stress Management
Trichomoniasis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Urgency
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Hemorrhage
Uterine Polyp
Uterine Prolapse
Uterine Sarcoma
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Candidiasis
Vaginal Discharge
Vaginal Dryness
Vaginal Fistula
Vaginal Prolapse
Venipuncture
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvar Diseases
Vulvar Lesion
Vulvovaginitis
Warts
Wound Infection
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 04, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Levines for over 20 years. He delivered two healthy babies for me that are now 12 and 16. I have always been treated with kindness and professionalism. I did not have an easy path for my children. Dr. Levine was so supportive of my husband and me. He is a class act. I would highly recommend anyone to come see him and have a great experience!
    sharon george — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Levine, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902977796
    Education & Certifications

    • Roosevelt Hospital
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

