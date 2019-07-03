Overview

Dr. Gary Levengood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Levengood works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.