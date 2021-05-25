See All Neurologists in Warwick, RI
Neurology
2.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Gary L'Europa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School.

Dr. L'Europa works at Neurohealth in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurohealth
    227 Centerville Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 (401) 732-3332

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Cluster Headache
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningiomas
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Optic Neuritis
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (28)
    May 25, 2021
    Had a very pleasant visit with the NeuroHealth team Was greeted when I arrived and did not have to wait. The technician explained what she was doing and made me feel at ease. When testing was completed, Dr Gary A L'Europa came in and gave me a diagnosis but took the time to explain what was happening to me and gave me what needed to be done to help my situation. When I left I would highly recommend NeuroHealth in Warwick RI.
    Denise — May 25, 2021
    Specialties
    Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1891780706
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    U Mass Med Ctr
    Internship
    Roger Williams Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Brown University Medical School
    Board Certifications
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary L'Europa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. L'Europa is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. L'Europa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. L'Europa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. L'Europa has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. L'Europa on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. L'Europa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. L'Europa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. L'Europa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. L'Europa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

