Overview

Dr. Gary Lepow, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lepow works at Lepow Foot & Ankle Specialists in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.