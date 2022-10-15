Dr. Gary Lepow, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lepow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Lepow, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gary Lepow, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Lepow Foot & Ankle Specialists6560 Fannin St Ste 1712, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0530Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When looking for a new doctor, I am not confident until I have a personal recommendation. I did get one from a friend for Dr. Lepow and I was not disappointed and he exceeded my expectations. From my first visit I felt listened to and felt confident with his medical recommendations. I never felt rushed and he explained procedures to my non medical mind.He performance surgery on my right foot and I received excellent care from him and his staff. I would highly recommend his service A++
About Dr. Gary Lepow, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1114905510
Education & Certifications
- Levine Hospital of Hayward California
- Hayward
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lepow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lepow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepow speaks Spanish.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepow.
