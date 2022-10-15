See All Podiatrists in Houston, TX
Podiatry
4.5 (95)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gary Lepow, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Lepow works at Lepow Foot & Ankle Specialists in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lepow Foot & Ankle Specialists
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1712, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-0530
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 15, 2022
    When looking for a new doctor, I am not confident until I have a personal recommendation. I did get one from a friend for Dr. Lepow and I was not disappointed and he exceeded my expectations. From my first visit I felt listened to and felt confident with his medical recommendations. I never felt rushed and he explained procedures to my non medical mind.He performance surgery on my right foot and I received excellent care from him and his staff. I would highly recommend his service A++
    — Oct 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gary Lepow, DPM
    About Dr. Gary Lepow, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114905510
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Levine Hospital of Hayward California
    Internship
    • Hayward
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gary Lepow, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lepow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lepow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lepow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lepow works at Lepow Foot & Ankle Specialists in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lepow’s profile.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

