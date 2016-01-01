See All Psychiatrists in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Gary Lenza, MD

Psychiatry
1 (3)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gary Lenza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lenza works at Kitsap Mental Health Services in Bremerton, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inpatient Unit At Kitsap Mental Health Services
    5455 Almira Dr NE, Bremerton, WA 98311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 373-5031

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Gary Lenza, MD

Psychiatry
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
34 years of experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1871614891
  • 1871614891
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Wa School Of Med
Residency
RUSH UNIVERSITY
  • RUSH UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lenza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lenza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lenza works at Kitsap Mental Health Services in Bremerton, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lenza’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenza. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
Close Icon

