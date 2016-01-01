Dr. Lenza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Lenza, MD
Dr. Gary Lenza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Inpatient Unit At Kitsap Mental Health Services5455 Almira Dr NE, Bremerton, WA 98311 Directions (360) 373-5031
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1871614891
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenza. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenza.
