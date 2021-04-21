Overview

Dr. Gary Lemack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Lemack works at Internal Medicine Subspecialties Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.