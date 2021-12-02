Dr. Gary Lelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Lelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Lelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Lelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lelli?
Dr. Lelli is amazing ! He was able to restore my Eye to it's original shape. I had 2 failed Eye Surgeries with a previous Doctor. Dr.Lilli is a HIGHLY skilled Surgeon and top in his field. People come from around the world to see him. I highly recommend him !!
About Dr. Gary Lelli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1093766032
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- St Vincent's Catholic Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lelli works at
Dr. Lelli has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.