Overview

Dr. Gary Lelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Lelli works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.