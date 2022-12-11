Overview

Dr. Gary Lehr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health North and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Lehr works at South Florida Surgical Specialists in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.