Dr. Gary Leach, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Leach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Tower Urology8635 W 3rd St Ste 1, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leach has repaired the mistakes made by other urologist I have seen. He knows and shows love for his work and respects his patients. He is the best.
About Dr. Gary Leach, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1225062797
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Leach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leach has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Leach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leach.
