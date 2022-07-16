Dr. Gary Lawton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Lawton, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Lawton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Lawton works at
Locations
-
1
Aesthetic Enhancement525 Oak Centre Dr Ste 260, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 496-2639
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawton?
After numerous consultations, with several other well recommended plastic surgeons I landed on Dr. Lawton. I felt indescribably comfortable with him and everyone in his office from start to finish. He was the last doctor I saw, and I thought I knew what I wanted. He challenged everything I said. Size, style, type, consistency. Maybe other people would've ran, but he's friendly, knowledgeable and personable. There was never a moment when I didn't trust him. Even when he walked into pre-op and asked if I'd decided what cc to go with. I told him I had and that number was up to him as he knew exactly what my goals were and I believed he'd do his best to achieve them. I've had many surgeries over the years and I always get very anxious leading up to the procedure, but Dr. Lawton took EXCEPTIONAL care of me. Never for a second was I worried. Possibly because he had me jump through 248 hoops to be cleared for surgery, proving he valued me not only as a patient, but as a human being in general
About Dr. Gary Lawton, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1649382029
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawton works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.