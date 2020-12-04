Dr. Gary Laux, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Laux, DO
Dr. Gary Laux, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Lake Worth4560 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 567-7336
HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Palm Beach Gardens900 Village Square Xing Ste, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 537-5520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gary Laux, DO
Education & Certifications
- Duek Spine Institute
- New York University Medical Center
- Brookhaven Memorial Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Laux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laux accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Laux using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Laux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laux has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Laux. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laux.
