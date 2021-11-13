Dr. Gary Lask, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lask is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Lask, MD is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Indianer, Lask & Rosenzweig, MDs16260 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 788-4022
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have had a great deal of experience with doctors as I have been a Registered Nurse for 48 years. Dr. Gary Lask is an excellent practitioner!!!
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lask has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lask on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
